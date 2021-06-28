Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 51.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,582 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SunPower were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $46,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after buying an additional 97,128 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after buying an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $274,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $27.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.09. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.