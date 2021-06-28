45,207 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $89,764,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $24,137,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $19.30 on Monday. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.36.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSR. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.