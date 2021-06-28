Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after buying an additional 254,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,621,000 after buying an additional 39,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after buying an additional 869,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after buying an additional 755,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $77.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

