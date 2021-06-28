Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 14,411 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 185.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $41.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.43.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

