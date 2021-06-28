Trexquant Investment LP Invests $721,000 in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of API. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agora by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Agora by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Agora by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 175,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Agora by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 433,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on API shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nomura started coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

NASDAQ:API opened at $41.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.64. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

