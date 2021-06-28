Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 79,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $44,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $291,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $396,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $511,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GPACU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

