CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of CoreSite Realty worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $133.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

