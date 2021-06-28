Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 4,348 Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 48.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFPT opened at $173.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.38. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

