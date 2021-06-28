Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $827,000 Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCVC. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,701,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,372,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $208,000.

VCVC opened at $10.00 on Monday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

