National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.