Trexquant Investment LP Invests $829,000 in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ameresco by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Ameresco by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 6,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $735,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

