Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $124,000 in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,981.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.77. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

