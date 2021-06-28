Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $143,000 in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.0% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 65,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 265.5% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCT stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

