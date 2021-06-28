Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $159,000 in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Landec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 94,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,139,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.07. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

