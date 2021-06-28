$0.96 EPS Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

