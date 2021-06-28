SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,658 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.18. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.