Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $4,339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,045,000 after purchasing an additional 768,077 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 542,022 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $4,654,000. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBSW opened at $16.87 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

