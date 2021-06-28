SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 2,725.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aprea Therapeutics were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 517,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 226,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 340,080 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.02.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

