SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 158,430 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $24,905,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

