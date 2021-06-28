Duality Advisers LP Sells 8,613 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $88.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,867 shares of company stock valued at $340,431 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

