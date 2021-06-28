Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN opened at $157.18 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.10.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $3,822,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.