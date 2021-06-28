Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $115.15 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $127.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 449 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $51,715.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,526.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $191,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,130,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,989 shares of company stock worth $29,123,273. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.36.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

