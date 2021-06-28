Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,939 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $436.54 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $453.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.66.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

