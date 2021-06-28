FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Danske raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FLIDY stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.79 million during the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

