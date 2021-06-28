Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advent Technologies in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $430.63 million and a PE ratio of -103.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADN. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

