Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

NYSE OXY opened at $32.91 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

