Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Qorvo by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Qorvo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo stock opened at $183.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

