American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

