Analysts Set RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target at $16.50

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RADA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,459 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $8,847,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 705,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $591.36 million, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.00. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. Equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

