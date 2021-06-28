Amalgamated Bank Sells 435 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $189.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.20. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.79 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.