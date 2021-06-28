Amalgamated Bank Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $116.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

