People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 416.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,223 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,972 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of People’s United Financial worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.86 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In related news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.