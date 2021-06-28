AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 193.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $6,574,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,519,005.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 200,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,154,404 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $146.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.