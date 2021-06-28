SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,171 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 41.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,171 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after buying an additional 443,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

CPRT opened at $133.28 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $133.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.14. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

