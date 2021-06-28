AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,046,000 after buying an additional 410,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after buying an additional 149,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SVMK by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 338,713 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SVMK by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,484,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after buying an additional 73,693 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $34,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,243.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $136,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.28.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.