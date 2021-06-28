J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 425.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $175.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.93. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,945.77 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.