ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OZK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,680,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 93,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

