AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,802 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 126.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 4,213.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $1,292,733. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEGA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $140.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

