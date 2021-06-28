AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 475.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $266.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $211.10 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.48.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

