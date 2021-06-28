ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 36.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,069. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $139.51 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.02 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.71.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

