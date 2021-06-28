AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 59,497 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 110.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,870,000.

Shares of IRWD opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

