ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,154 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,154 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $204.17 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

