AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 11,541 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 37.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 440.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $197.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $200.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

