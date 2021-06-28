AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,762 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $114.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $117.43.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.