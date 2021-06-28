Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.46% of Avaya worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,547,000 after acquiring an additional 382,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avaya by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 109,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Avaya by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,890,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

AVYA stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.24) EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.