Barclays PLC Buys 51,607 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,607 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,669,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $73.56 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.45 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.