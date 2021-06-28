ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 27,555 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,555 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,062.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 176,334 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 505,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 41,106 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

VNDA opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.