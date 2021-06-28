Barclays PLC Buys 39,423 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock opened at $92.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.