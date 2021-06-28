Barclays PLC Has $12.17 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EGP shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

NYSE:EGP opened at $166.92 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.47 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

