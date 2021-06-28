Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $46,888.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,714.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,628 shares of company stock worth $4,220,584. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

